Watch the moment Mark is surprised with the award

A triple amputee veteran from Plymouth is among this year's Pride of Britain fundraiser award winners after raising nearly half a million pounds for charity.

Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod is a trustee of Reorg, which supports veterans, serving military and emergency services physically and mentally.

Earlier this year, he decided to raise money for the charity with a sponsored beard shave. He beat his target of £1,000 within hours leading him to take on other challenges.

One of which was a 5K run. However, during his training, a video of Mark falling went viral-leading to the amounts being donated to his cause sky-rocketing.

This training session led to a surge in donations for Mark's cause. Credit: Viewer picture.

Next came a sea swim from Drake's Island back to Devil's Point in Plymouth. This event led to another surge in donations leading to more than £450,000 being raised.

After being surprised with the award, Mark said: "It's a huge honour.

"This was supposed to be my year off. I left my job in February with the intention of taking a year off, then things went crazy, the videos went viral, and now we're sitting on the cusp of £500,000.

He's done so well. 14 years of just pure graft and determination. He's inspirational. Becky Ormrod, Mark's wife

MP for Plymouth Moor View and Mark's friend, Johnny Mercer, was full of praise for the veteran saying, "He's such an inspiration to so many people that I'm just really pleased that he's been recognised locally and hopefully nationally.

Despite all he has achieved, Mark is not done just yet. He and his trainer Ben Wadham, a former Royal Marine, are planning a bike ride through the night from Ilfracombe in North Devon to Plymouth.

The hope is to raise even more money following what's been a remarkable journey so far.