Your September 2021 weather pictures for the West Country region

Squirrell chilling sunny hot weather
We all enjoyed some of September's heat, just like one of Budleigh Salterton's resident squirrels Credit: Steve Pease
The early morning sun over Minehead harbour Credit: Paul Scullion
Early mist and fog drifting around Bodmin Moor Credit: Chris Barnard
Blue skies over Bossiney Cove, Cornwall Credit: Yvette Rooke

Huge storm clouds gathering over Mevagissey Credit: Lisa MacLeod
Burrow Mump in Somerset sitting above a sea of fog Credit: Matt Cardy
Dappled sunshine and reflections in the water at Clatworthy Reservoir Credit: Mike Green
Blue skies and wisps of cirrus over The Lizard Credit: Nichola Peters
A huge cumulonimbus cloud over Exeter Credit: Tom Morgan
Rowing off into the sunset at Burnham-on-Sea Credit: David Whatley
Enjoying the weather from above the clouds over the Somerset levels Credit: Amy Whitewick
Into the fog along the Severn Bridge Credit: Colin Tucker
All the weather at once looking out across Pilton Credit: Mike Jefferies