Your September 2021 weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Friday 1 October 2021, 12:11pmWe all enjoyed some of September's heat, just like one of Budleigh Salterton's resident squirrels Credit: Steve PeaseThe early morning sun over Minehead harbour Credit: Paul ScullionEarly mist and fog drifting around Bodmin Moor Credit: Chris BarnardBlue skies over Bossiney Cove, Cornwall Credit: Yvette RookeHow do I submit a photo?Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.comTweet:@alexberesfordTV@ITVCharlieP @TheKateHaskellInstagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...Huge storm clouds gathering over Mevagissey Credit: Lisa MacLeodBurrow Mump in Somerset sitting above a sea of fog Credit: Matt CardyDappled sunshine and reflections in the water at Clatworthy Reservoir Credit: Mike GreenBlue skies and wisps of cirrus over The Lizard Credit: Nichola PetersA huge cumulonimbus cloud over Exeter Credit: Tom MorganRowing off into the sunset at Burnham-on-Sea Credit: David WhatleyEnjoying the weather from above the clouds over the Somerset levels Credit: Amy WhitewickInto the fog along the Severn Bridge Credit: Colin TuckerAll the weather at once looking out across Pilton Credit: Mike Jefferies