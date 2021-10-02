Play video

Watch Alex Wood's report

Thieves have been caught on camera stealing kayaks, canoes and paddleboards from a watersports charity in Bristol.

The group were filmed on CCTV taking boats, paddles and life-jackets from the All Aboard Watersports Centre during two separate break-ins in August and September.

Both happened during the dead of night, when the thieves knew they would be alone and undisturbed.

Staff and volunteers at the charity estimate they took around £9,000 worth of equipment - most of which had been donated over the years.

Centre manager Michael Ingamells-Doyle said he was gutted

“They know we’re here, they know we’re vulnerable, they obviously know we’re a charity,” centre manager Michael Ingamells-Doyle told ITV News.

“They’re opportunists who are looking for a quick easy buck and unfortunately we were a target, despite the security measures in place.”

The break-ins are the first at the charity since it opened in Bristol in 1974.

Charity staff looking at where some of the kayaks were stored prior to the break-ins.

Its purpose is to introduce people to the water, including teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds, those with disabilities and people experiencing loneliness.

As a result of the thefts, classes were cancelled and sessions postponed.

“We borrowed some kit and borrowed some stuff off other people and so we managed to keep going - just,” instructor Phil Taylor said.

Both incidents were reported to the police, who are treating them as linked.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Enquiries are being carried out following the theft of watersports equipment from a centre in Cumberland Road, Bristol.

"The incident happened at shortly after 3am on 14 September. CCTV enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"Anyone with information that can assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221213882."