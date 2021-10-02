Men arrested after video of 'drink spiking’ at Bristol nightclub

Two men have been arrested after video footage went viral on social media which appeared to show a woman’s drink being spiked at a nightclub in Bristol.

The two 18-year-olds, who are both from Gloucestershire, have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Police said it follows the posting of a video on social media which appeared to show “something being dropped” into a woman’s drink.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing. We’d like to hear from anyone else with information which could help.”

The force added spiking someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a “serious offence”.

If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice. Avon and Somerset Police

“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”