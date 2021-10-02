Men arrested after video of 'drink spiking’ at Bristol nightclub
Two men have been arrested after video footage went viral on social media which appeared to show a woman’s drink being spiked at a nightclub in Bristol.
The two 18-year-olds, who are both from Gloucestershire, have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.
Police said it follows the posting of a video on social media which appeared to show “something being dropped” into a woman’s drink.
In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing. We’d like to hear from anyone else with information which could help.”
The force added spiking someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a “serious offence”.
“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”