People asked to pinpoint Devon and Cornwall areas they feel unsafe

People living in Devon and Cornwall are being asked to highlight areas they feel - or have felt - unsafe as part of a new plan to tackle violence against women.

Police boss Alison Hernandez wants people to pinpoint the exact locations they have felt at an increased risk of crime - regardless of whether an offence has actually taken place.

This can be done on a map, which forms part of the Home Office’s new StreetSafe tool - which is anonymously collecting data on local areas and communities.

Ms Hernandez, who is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Police, said additional resources - like street lighting, CCTV and high-visibility police patrols - might be put in place to reassure people and deter criminals.

The initiative follows the murder of Sarah Everard (pictured).

‘Everyone has the right to feel safe’

“The tragic cases of Sarah Everard and, locally, Lorraine Cox have thrust the issue of safety in public spaces to the front of the national agenda,” Ms Hernandez said.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in public, wherever they are and whatever time of day they choose to go out.

“Sadly too many people, both men and women, still feel unsafe and threatened.

“Information gathered through initiatives like the StreetSafe tool really help us to make informed decisions to improve our public spaces and deliver better services.

“I am urging residents of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to take a minute or so to tell us where they feel unsafe by visiting www.police.uk/streetsafe.”

Areas may be reported due to environmental issues such as street lighting, abandoned buildings or vandalism as well as odd or threatening behaviour, like people being followed or verbally abused.

The scheme - which is not meant to be used for the reporting of serious incidents - was launched last month.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 while non-urgent crimes should be reported online or via 101.