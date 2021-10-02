Two men arrested after body found in Gloucester

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Gloucester.

Police found the body of a man aged in his 50s at an address in Clare Street on 29 September.

An investigation was launched and two men - aged 42 and 38, both from Gloucester - have since been arrested.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said officers will be stationed at the address over the weekend.

“A 42-year-old man from Gloucester and a 38-year-old man from Gloucester were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody,” the force said in a statement.

“Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident and anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 205 of 29 September.