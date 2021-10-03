Play video

It is now five years since work began to build the new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

The building project - which is thought to be the biggest and most complex in Europe - is now approaching the halfway stage.

The team in charge of the build says it is "absolutely focused" on hitting its new deadline of 2026 after the pandemic, Brexit and the HGV drivers shortage slowed progress.

"We realise there are lots of challenges ahead, and we really need to analyse what the pandemic has done for us," Delivery Director Nigel Cann told ITV News.

The unit one reactor is taking shape as work continues around the clock. Credit: EDF

One of the main focuses now is to complete the first of two nuclear reactors, but that project is facing a delay of up to six months following a disruptive year and a half.

But the site is starting to take shape. The foundations for the world's largest turbine have been placed, with it expected to be completed in the next couple of years.

In combination with the reactor, it is expected to create enough power to generate electricity for up to six million homes.

Mr Cann added: "The decision around Hinkley was all about security, sovereignty and certainty - and I think this plant will deliver all three.

"I look at it like a fixed price electricity deal when you sign up for it; it looks a lot. But when this power station comes to the line, I think it'll look very good value."

But how much will it cost?

Critics have said the site will be very expensive, especially when compared to renewable energy, which has fallen in recent years.

However, there is a difference between renewable and nuclear energy because nuclear energy in this country is a lot more reliable. As a result, experts say there is potential for it to work out as being quite good value money.

Mr Cann explained the £23billion cost of the site would be paid for by the energy companies funding the project, not the consumer.

But in return, the Government has agreed to a fixed price for the electricity, something he insisted is good value for money considering the current energy shortage.