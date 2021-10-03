Man dies after car ends up in ‘water-filled ditch’ in Somerset lane

A driver died in a water-filled ditch in Somerset after a frantic search by emergency services to locate his car.

A major search operation was carried out by emergency services after a passenger managed to call for help while trapped inside.

The vehicle had ended up in a water-filled ditch next to a farm track off East Street Lane in West Pennard, which is near Glastonbury.

But the trapped passenger was unable to give a precise location - and so a police helicopter was scrambled to find the missing car.

It was found around 48 minutes after the first call to emergency services was made.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was freed and taken to hospital in Yeovil for treatment.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Sadly, despite the efforts of officers and ambulance personnel the driver of the car - a man in his fifties - could not be saved and he died at the scene.

"The passenger was freed from the vehicle and taken to Yeovil District Hospital as a precaution."

The man’s next of kin have been informed and they will be supported by a specially-trained officer, the force added.

Appeal

The statement said: "We’re investigating a fatal collision in which a car has ended up in a water-filled ditch next to a farm track off East Street Lane in West Pennard.

"We received a call at 7.16pm on Saturday (October 2) from a passenger inside the car, who was trapped.

"As the passenger was unable to confirm the precise location of the incident, a search of the area was carried out, including the use of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

"The car was located by officers at 8.04pm. The collision is under investigation."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 5221230163.