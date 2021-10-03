Van left hanging over Devon harbour wall after ‘handbrake’ incident

Play video

Credit: @GullickAge / Twitter

A van had to be craned to safety in North Devon after it was left teetering on the edge of a harbour wall.

The vehicle was pictured balancing precariously over the wall in Westward Ho! on 3 October.

The surrounding area had to be cordoned off while emergency services attempted to “stabilise” it.

A specialist crane was brought in and video footage posted on social media showed it being lifted to safety.

An eyewitness told ITV News West Country the van’s handbrake “wasn’t fully on”.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “It's a van partly hanging over the sea wall. We're stabilising it."