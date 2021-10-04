Glastonbury Festival has confirmed Billie Eilish as its Friday headliner for 2022.

Billie Eilish will be the festival's youngest-ever solo headliner when she plays the Pyramid Stage.

Music lovers have been unable to enjoy the Worthy Farm festival for two years, as the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Organisers have now released their first line-up poster for next year's festival, with only Billie Eilish's name on it.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history.

“This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

The star, who sung the Bond theme for No Time to Die, also shared a picture of herself in a Glastonbury Festival hoodie on her Instagram Stories, with the caption '2022'.

Next year's Glastonbury Festival will take place between June 22 and 26. Tickets for the 2020 event have been rolled over.