A dog owner was left devastated after his family pet went missing from his Cornish farm.

Thieves appear to have been caught on CCTV snatching the Jack Russell on Sunday evening (3 October).

Pippa disappeared from a farm in Probus, near Truro, at 8pm. Her devastated owners are now appealing for help.

Dad-of-two, Ross Withers, thinks there were around four people in the car who were "shouting and messing about" on the farm before disappearing into the night with the black and tan dog.

Ross is offering a large cash reward for her safe return.

He said: "I'm just imagining how she is feeling right now. If she is shut in some cage wondering where I am.

"I was looking at her seconds before while they were roaming around and then suddenly she wasn't there.

"My wife was calling and I was whistling and she would usually come straight back from a mile away.

"There is no chance that she has run off or anything. I would put my children's lives on those people having taken Pippa."

He said he watched the people enter the farm but couldn't make out what they were doing.

"As soon as I heard my wife shouting for Pippa I heard the penny drop," he said.

"I jumped in the car and went after them but there were so many cars and they were long gone."

In the CCTV footage, a vehicle can be seen approaching the farm house before driving off shortly after.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed it is investigating a report that a dog was stolen.

A spokesperson said: "We are investigating a report that a dog was stolen from a rural address in the Probus area at around 8pm on Sunday 3 October.

The dog is described as a small, female, short-haired Jack Russell who is black and tan in colour."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/086386/21.