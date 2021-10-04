Fundraiser Speedo Mick kicked out of Cornwall pub for being 'under-dressed'

The charity fundraiser 'Speedo Mick', who famously walks in just swimming trunks, was kicked out of a pub in Cornwall for being under-dressed.

The popular character, called Michael Cullen, shared a video on Facebook which showed him stopping at the Halfway House in Rame Cross, between Falmouth and Helston.

He is currently on a 2,000 mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland, and has so far raised almost £70,000 for good causes.

At first unaware of who he was, the "embarrassed" pub bosses have since apologised.

Speedo Mick, who previously walked from John O'Groats to Land's End, completes his incredible challenges wearing only speedos.

He told his audience on Saturday (2 October) that he was sheltering from the rain and wanted some soup to warm him up.

But during the Facebook live, a staff member can be heard telling him he had to leave.

They said: "Hello, darlin', I can't have you sat in here like this."

He said: "You can't? Oh that's fine."

She responded: "Sorry my lovely."

Mick replied: "That's fine. No worries."

Leaving the pub, he told his viewers: "Well there you go. We're getting thrown out. We can't sit in here like this. We'll go and find another establishment, I'm sure they will help me."

He added: "I couldn't even get a cup of coffee, but there you go. It's alright, what can you do? That was a bit of a bummer wasn't it? I was just about to get some hot soup and they knocked me back.

"We'll just have to stomp on and just don't worry about it. What can you do, aye?"

People were outraged that the Speedo-wearing legend had been kicked out, with one person saying: "I think it is absolutely disgusting that Speedo Mick was refused service and told to leave."

They continued: "All the work he has done for charity doing these walks he was soaking wet hungry and freezing cold and they threw him out back into the rain and cold without any food or drink.

"They could have at least offered him some warm takeaway food and drink but he didn’t even get offered that absolutely disgusting treating another human being like that!!! Apparently they allow dogs in but not a man in Speedos doing a walk for charity, shocking!"

The bosses of the family-run pub issued a statement on its Facebook page after the incident, and wrote: "We are so sorry and embarrassed we did not know who you were Speedo Mick.

"We would happily donate to your good cause."

In another post the pub wrote: "We are sorry we asked a gentleman to leave today we did not know who he was and we have a dress code policy within out business. We have and still do lots of work for charity. If we had known who he was and if he was visiting us we would have helped raise money for this amazing cause."

Mick later filmed another video which was posted to his Facebook page, asking people not to contact the owners or leave any bad reviews after the mishap.

He wrote: "I'm alright you beautiful people, all's good no hard feelings here at all It's not the first time I've been chucked out of an ale house it happened on the last walk too. I know, me, the fashionista in my designer Everton Football Club Speedos!

"PLEASE, please don't contact the pub or leave any bad reviews folks, let's keep spreading the smiles and love.

"Eh more importantly, the rain's stopped."

In the video, he said: "They put an apology up. I'm not looking for an apology, it's fine.

"They said 'we've got a strict dress code' - are you having a laugh or what? You should've seen the people in there, the clobber!"

He added: "It doesn't matter and it's just all part of the journey, there you go. Phone the fashion police!"

And in a further post he wrote: "In all seriousness folks, let's be kind. It's been a difficult time for lots of businesses especially pubs, restaurants etc, they've had a terrible time of it, thankfully many have pulled through.

"Please for me, show love and support they need it. I'm going to ring the pub me self, I hope their [they're] alright."

Attempting to raise £250,000 for his charity, the SpeedoMick Foundation, his route has taken him from Stornoway on the Western Isles, through Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast, and down to Ireland.

From there, he crossed into North Wales, to Cardiff, across the Severn, and then into the South West, hitting Land's End earlier this week before turning around. His fundraising page can be found here.