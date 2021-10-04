Man arrested for attempted murder after attack in Wiltshire

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a "large-scale disorder" in Wiltshire left a man with serious injuries.

Michael McDonagh - who is aged 32 and from Bristol - has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was arrested on Friday 1 October and is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Monday 4 October.

The charges relate to a serious assault at Southwick Sports and Social Club on Wednesday 29 September.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has since been discharged from hospital.