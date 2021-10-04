A person has died after a motocross bike crash on Burnham-on-Sea beach.

Emergency services were called at about 6.50am today (4 October) and pronounced the male dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said that, although formal identification has not been completed, his family have been notified.

A second male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police is advised to call 101 and give reference number 5221230960.