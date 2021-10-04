Plea for 'massive investment' in schools amid fears for children's futures

Play video

A group of headteachers in Devon say they are deeply concerned about school funding levels, which they fear could harm children.

They say it is forcing schools to decide which essential resources children can and cannot have.

Schools such as Exeter Road Community Primary School, in Exmouth, is one of many in the region facing potential financial difficulty.

Things like increased cleaning costs, reduced income for renting out the school hall and a shortfall in school payments for children entitled to free school meals are all contributing factors.

The school is set to miss out on close to £10,000 as a result of the reduction in payments. Credit: ITV News

The reduction in payment for those entitled to free meals alone means the school is missing out on almost £10,000 this year.

"We use that money to help subsidise trips, to do things in the curriculum," said the school's headteacher Dr Paul Gosling.

"It's a figure that can be used generally, but some schools do use it more specifically to help those children with a range of different things from extra teaching, to teaching assistant support, to extra resources."

We really need a massive investment in the system because the children have not only put up with lockdown, but these are the workers of the future. And our economy will be based very much on how this generation of children do. Dr Paul Gosling, Headteacher at Exeter Road Community Primary school

In response, the Department for Education said: "This government is providing the biggest uplift to school funding in a decade - £14billion in total over the three years to 2022-23. This is a £7.1billion increase in funding for schools compared to 2019-20 funding levels."

However, the National Association of Headteachers says those figures are still nowhere near the funding levels back in 2009. A new report says there is real cause for concern, with more than a quarter of school leaders predicting a budget deficit this year.

Dr Gosling added: "We have plans that run three to five years into the future and we need real certainty and what that looks like so we can make sure we are investing appropriately in the staff and resources.

"So we are just asking for more money, but we are also asking for some certainty about how much we are actually getting and when we are getting it."