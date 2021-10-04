A police officer is due to stand trial after being charged with common assault by beating.

Gloucestershire Police officer Richard Smith is accused of using force when arresting a man in Dursley on November 22 last year.

Smith, aged 49, has been charged with one count of common assault by beating.

The trial is due to start at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 4 October).

Smith had been working in the Stroud local policing team at the time of the incident and was put on restricted duties following the charge.

The force says it cannot comment further due to the pending legal proceedings.