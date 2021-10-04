A woman who was found dead at a property in Portishead has been named as 31-year-old Brittany Parrotte.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Paper Mill Gardens at around 10pm on Wednesday 29 September where they discovered her body.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released under investigation.

Police have since said a forensic post-mortem examination showed no signs of an assault or third party involvement in her death.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Brittany’s family will continue to be supported by specially-trained officers and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

"Our sympathies are with them in their loss."