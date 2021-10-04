Six people have been arrested after animal remains were found in the back of a car.

The men were arrested on suspicion of poaching near Devizes after police received reports of suspicious activity.

They were called to farmland in Conock on Saturday (2 October).

After chasing a green Jeep that left the land at speed, officers found the remains of a hare or rabbit, two catapults, a ball bearing, a can of fuel and a large hunting lamp.

Six men, aged between 28 and 41, were arrested and remain in custody at Melksham police station.

Inspector Pete Sparrow said: "We know our rural communities have concerns about poaching and hare coursing, and we hope these arrests prove that we are taking action and will do all we can to apprehend and arrest offenders.

"We would urge anyone who sees suspicious activity on farmland to contact us,via 999 if they believe a crime is in progress, so we can respond swiftly."

Police said that after receiving reports about the suspicious activity in Conock, they were called to further reports about two vehicles on fire close to Market Lavington.

Officers searched the area and, although they found the two burnt-out vehicles, no suspects were found.

An off-duty police officer then spotted two further vehicles leaving the area, one of which was the green jeep. It was tracked down in the Amesbury area a few hours later.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and trespassing on land at night to take or destroy rabbits.