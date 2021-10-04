A CCTV appeal has been launched after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued a still of a man they want to identify in connection with their inquiries.

The force says the victim was assaulted by a man she met in a bar on High Street on the evening of 22 August.

A police spokesperson said: “The offender is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build.

"He had short spiky blonde/ ginger hair and stubble and wore silver square-rimmed glasses.

“He spoke with a West Country accent and based on what he said to the victim, is believed to have links to a number of locations across Somerset.

“The victim has been provided with access to specialist support services and is being kept updated with the progress of our investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or the description given, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221194671.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.