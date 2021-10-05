A 10-year-old boy was found in a "distressed" state after being "forced" into a vehicle while on his way home from school.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for potential witnesses and possible dashcam footage after the incident in Bristol.

The force say the boy was found in a "distressed" state by a member of the public in Stoke Park, who then called police.

The boy has since been checked out at hospital and is now back with his family.

Police now want to hear from anyone who was in the Romney Avenue area - where they believe the incident happened - between 3.15pm and 4.15pm on Monday 4 October.

They asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch as well as appealing to those who live in the area to check their dashcam footage.

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We fully understand the concern this incident is likely to cause the local community and we’d like to reassure them we’re looking into it as a priority.

“We’ll be carrying out high-visibility patrols to reassure parents and anyone with specific concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.

“The boy and his family are being supported by specialist officers while we are also keeping the boy’s school updated about our inquiry.”

"If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221231494."