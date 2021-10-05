Bristol nightclub Pryzm issues statement after alleged drink-spiking incident

A Bristol nightclub has issued advice to club-goers after a woman's drink was allegedly spiked at the venue.

Police arrested two men, both 18 and from Gloucestershire, following a reported incident at Pryzm on Canon's Road in the Harbourside area, at about 1am on Thursday 30 September.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show a female clubber's drink being spiked. In it, a man appears to drop a tablet into the drink as he reaches for his own.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance. They were held in custody, then released on police bail under overnight curfew.

Pryzm said it alerted police as soon as the spiking allegation was brought to its attention.

The club added it will continue to help with the investigation.

"The safety and welfare of our guests is our number one priority and we do all we can through our We Care initiative to create a safe and fun night out," said the venue's spokesperson.

"We urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour, or suspects they have been a victim of drink spiking, to seek assistance immediately from a member of staff or security who are trained to help and who also have the support of our onsite medic.

"We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and anyone suspected of being involved, as in this case, is handed over to the police.

"We would also like to remind people on a night out to be vigilant and never leave their drink unattended, never accept a drink from somebody they don't know, and to not drink anything they didn't see being poured.”

The two suspects' bail conditions restrict them from leaving home between 9pm and 6am, or going to nightclubs.

Addressing comments made on social media, the University of the West of England (UWE) said: "According to our records, the two names mentioned in connection with this video are not UWE students."

Avon and Somerset police has also warned that adding substances to anyone's drink without their knowledge is a "serious offence".

The force added: "If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we'd recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice.

"The same applies if you're with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with."

Police have asked for anyone with information on the Pryzm incident to come forward. If you can help, call police on 101 and give the reference 5221228105.