Bristol Rovers' chairman Wael Al-Qadi has given his full backing to manager Joey Barton despite a disappointing start to the season.

Rovers have lost six out of their opening ten games leading to growing frustration from fans.

Manager Joey Barton has said he was willing to walk after they lost to West Country rivals Swindon Town this past weekend.

His post-match comments left fans split on his future. Lucy Ford told ITV News "At the moment it's just not working but I really don't think sacking another manager will do us any good."

Meanwhile, Benji Dean added: "His comments are very defeatists and if you start openly talking about walking away from the club without wanting to take any money that smells like to me someone that doesn't really know if they can turn it around."

But Al-Qadi remains confident Barton is the man to turn things around. "The start of the season hasn't been the start we wanted but the board has full support for Joey and the squad," he explained.

"A change of manager will bring us back to square one. If you look at Joe throughout his career he's flourished from rising from these situations of difficulty. And I believe this will happen at Rovers."

Most fans have said they have no doubts regarding Al-Qadi's commitment to the club. But questions have been raised around the people he is surrounding himself with.

It follows Barton being the third manager to take over at the Memorial Stadium in the past twelve months.

Mr Al-Qadi says everyone at the club is 'desperate' to get out of the current situation. Credit: ITV News

"People are emotional when you lose and it's been like this for two years," he added.

"It's frustrating as a football club. We are desperate to get out of this, Joe is desperate to get out of this, the players are desperate to get out of this."

Another point of conversation for fans has been the possibility of a new stadium but the chairman said there was no update on the situation saying the club will announce the news when or if there is a development.