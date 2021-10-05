Play video

The father of a baby boy who died after a "catalogue of failings" by a hospital says a report into the NHS Trust's actions does not go far enough.

Ben Condon was Allyn and Jenny Condon's miracle baby - born after 11 miscarriages.

He was just eight weeks old when he died in Bristol Royal Hospital for Children in 2015, after developing a condition much like the common cold in adults.

A new report found Mr and Mrs Condon suffered a "serious injustice" in the way University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust responded to their questions after Ben died - and in its handling of their complaints.

Doctors failed to give Ben timely antibiotics and NHS staff did not "respond appropriately" to his parents' concerns about Ben's low temperature or tell them how ill he was.

Ben's father Allyn Condon says he believes the failures highlight a bigger problem. Credit: ITV News

Ben's father Allyn Condon, has today told ITV News West Country the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman's report is not enough.

"In one sense, it's another step forward to knowing the truth," he told ITV News West Country.

"The significant amount of failings in the report is something which almost vindicates us in one way, and shows people what Ben went through and the poor care he received.

"It recognises the complaint that we made, but it just highlights the problem that was there and still is there.

"I don't believe it goes far enough to give Ben the justice that he needs."

He said failings recognised in the report highlight "a bigger problem", adding: "I don't believe there can be that many failings in Ben's case and it not be a huge system failure that needs to be recognised as well."

When asked what would have been a satisfactory outcome from the investigation, Allyn said: "We wouldn't have ever asked for any investigation had staff come to us and explained to us that they got it wrong and that they were sorry.

"They could have done that at the time Ben died, they could have done that the day after, the week after, the month after - but they didn't."

The Trust says it has admitted to and apologised for the failures.

The Trust's chief executive Robert Woolley said: "We have fully contributed to the independent review carried out by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.

"We have accepted the failure to give timely antibiotics made a material contribution to Ben's death.

"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Mr and Mrs Condon and their family."