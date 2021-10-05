Parts of Devon have been hit by flash flooding after heavy rainfall throughout the night.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Devon and Cornwall.

The heavy downpour led to a mudslide near Totnes, forcing the road to Bow Bridge to close.

Some drivers tried their luck in getting through the terrain. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

In Exeter, cars were left to wade through Longbrook Street before the police closed it off.

People were seen walking with flood water rising up to their ankles.

The River Erme also burst its banks in in Ivybridge while there has been flooding in Plymouth.

The River Erme in Ivybridge after bursting its banks. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

Streets were left completely submerged after the heavy rainfall. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

More rain is expected across the region on Tuesday 5 October - but the weather warning has now ended.

The Met Office says it will be 'windy with strong to gale north-westerly force winds and a few showers'.