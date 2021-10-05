'The system is failing' - hundreds of Bristol kids waiting for SEND support

Play video

Hundreds of children with special educational needs and disabilities are caught up in a backlog of families waiting for support.

Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show more than 300 families had waited beyond the legal limit of 20 weeks for their Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP) at the end of June.

Nearly 80 of those families waited for more than 40 weeks.

The plans help families access the right education and support for their children.

If they are not completed, charities and campaign groups says it can have a knock-on effect on a child's parents and siblings and lead to the child suffering "trauma".

The Disabled Children's Partnership has described the situation as a "time bomb" amid a growing backlog of assessments and plans across the country.

Lucy Winchester's six-year-old son Logan has ADHD and is waiting to be assessed for autism.

They have now been waiting more than a year for their Education, Health and Care Plan - and Lucy fears her son is being left behind and is in the wrong school environment.

She said: "I feel like I'm the reason for all of this - and I'm not. I have to come to terms with the point that the system is failing because of the massive amount of people trying to use it."

675 EHCPs in progress (at the end of June)

313 EHCPs taking longer than 20 weeks (at end of June)

78 EHCPs taking more than 40 weeks (at the end of June)

What are Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs)?

Children who have special educational needs, disabilities or are struggling in school can request an assessment of their needs.

Professionals then come together to identify what provisions are needed to support the child across education, health and social care.

An EHCP is then created. It is a legal document which means the child is entitled to that provision and it cannot be taken away from them.

The plans can determine what school a child might go to.

Bristol City Council says it is experiencing "high demand" for assessments but has committed £28m to deliver "much-needed" SEND provision.

What happens if there are delays to issuing an Education, Health and Care Plans?

Campaigner Sally Kent said children are "suffering trauma" by being in an education setting which is not suitable for them as well as due to the impact it has on their parents and siblings.

"It just cannot be allowed to carry on," she added.

Stephen Kingdom, from the Disabled Children's Partnership, said it is "really important" a child's needs are assessed quickly.

He added: "If children aren't getting the support they need, they aren't getting the right education or therapies, they're going to fall behind their peers and not be able to learn.

"The family is going to be put under a lot of strain which rubs off on siblings and parents."

Local authorities struggling to meet demand

By law, local authorities should carry out an assessment within 20 weeks of deciding one is needing.

But Mr Kingdom said councils were struggling to meet those timescales even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There are increasing delays in assessments related to EHCPs," he said.

"There are a growing backlog of assessments that need to be done and a growing backlog of unmet needs, and we're building up something of a time bomb."

What does Bristol City Council say?

The council says it is experiencing "high demand" for assessments but has committed more than £28million to deliver "much-needed" additional special school places and increase the number of specialist provision placements.

A council spokesperson said: "While we are continuing to make improvements where we can, we recognise any delay has an impact on families and we’re striving to ensure their experience is as good as it can be.

"Schools in Bristol are also doing what they can to ensure families are supported.

"We’d encourage all parents waiting for an assessment to remain in close contact with their school’s special educational needs coordinator to maintain an open dialogue about their child’s progress.”