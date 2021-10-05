A family has paid tribute to a man who died at an address in Hartcliffe last month.

Stephen Cadman, 37, was pronounced dead at an address in Bishport Avenue on Thursday 16 September.

Caroline Simons, 54, also from Hartcliffe, has been charged with his murder. She has been remanded ahead of appearing before Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 October.

In a tribute, Stephen’s family said: "Stephen was a good father and friend to many and would always put himself out of the way to help anybody.

“He will be greatly missed by all. Rest in peace Stephen with your loving sister Amy.”