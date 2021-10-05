Jacob Rees-Mogg says 'there is enough time' to reverse climate change

Leader of the House of Commons and MP for North East Somerset Jacob Rees Mogg says there is enough time for the UK to do its part to fight climate change.

His comments come as the Prime Minister prepares to welcome world leaders to Glasglow this month for Cop 26.

The conference follows almost every country in the world agreeing in 2015, to try to limit global warming to below 2 degrees and ideally 1.5, compared to pre-industrial times.

Environmental activists and younger generations say time is running out to achieve this but Mr Mogg argues this may not necessarily be the case.

"When you reach critical mass the costs then begin to go down, you get to the economies of scale," he said.

"We're not there yet the technologies are being developed."

He went on to argue that parts used for solar energy have fallen in price over the last 20 years, making renewable energy more affordable.

However, when challenged regarding the consensus that the planet has less than a decade before the effects of climate change become irreversible he added: 'We've got 30 years until we're aiming to be net-zero."

"You can't do these things overnight."

Taunton Deane MP Rebecca Pow says the Government is taking the climate crisis seriously. Credit: ITV News

Taunton Deane MP and Environment Minster Rebecca Pow agreed with Mr Mogg's sentiments saying that the Government is taking the climate crisis seriously and the next few weeks are crucial.

"It's certainly not just words this government is really focusing on the environment, climate change and net-zero and adaptation to climate change. "It affects all of our lives. It's all about the way we live. It's all about what we do with our land and seas.