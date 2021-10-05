Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have released CCTV stills of a man they want to trace as part of their investigation.

The force says the assault took on a number eight bus in Bristol city centre at around 4.50pm on Tuesday 21 September.

In a CCTV appeal issued on Tuesday 5 October, police said the offender approached the victim - who was seated - before putting his arm around her and inappropriately touching her.

The offender remained on the bus for a few minutes after the incident before getting off in Clifton near the Victoria Rooms, in Queens Road.

PC Rosie Murrell said: “This man’s actions were disgraceful; no woman should be subjected to such deplorable behaviour. We have ensured the victim is being offered access to support services in light of what has happened.

“CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’re releasing photographs of a male we wish to identify and speak with as part of our investigation.

“We’d ask anyone who recognises him, or witnessed this sexual assault, to call 101 and give reference number 5221220300, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”