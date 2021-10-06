Devon’s ‘tent boy’ Max Woosey wins Young Hero award

An 11-year-old boy from North Devon has won a 'Young Hero' award after camping out in his garden for more than 530 nights for charity.

Max Woosey, from Braunton, is known as ‘Tent Boy’.

He has raised more than £557,000 - plus £110,000 in Gift Aid - for North Devon Hospice thanks to his back garden camping efforts.

And now he has won a Young Hero Award at the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021.

Max said: "It feels absolutely amazing to win the award. The other finalists were outstanding and they’ve all done such amazing things so to win out of them is incredible.

“I still want to go on doing it for a long time. It’s hard at some points but that’s what makes it more fun in some ways.

“Thankfully my parents stopped nagging me after the first 500 nights. It was every night ‘Max, you know your bed’s up there if you want it'.

"But I really don’t think I could have done it without them.

Max spending his 250th night under canvas in November. Credit: Family

"When it’s been late and everything has been going wrong, they’ve always been there if I needed them and they have helped me in difficult times.”

Max was praised by the judges for showing "the best of British spirit". They said: “Adventurer Bear Grylls and rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson sent morale boosting video messages to Max who has survived wind, rain, hail and freezing conditions during his continued sleep out. Their interest showed the impact Max’s efforts were having not only locally but further afield.

“Even the Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined him in the garden to congratulate him on his amazing efforts.

Max Woosey sat down with Boris Johnson beside his tent Credit: PA

“Max chose the North Devon Hospice for his fundraising because he realised they were in crisis because of the pandemic and they had cared for his 74-year-old neighbour Rick and his wife Sue before they passed away.

“His efforts have had an unbelievable impact on his local community and the hospice has been able to continue its services and retain its staff when other revenue streams dried up.”