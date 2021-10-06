The owner of a takeaway in Saltash has been ordered to pay more than £8,000 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to a string of food safety offences.

Cornwall Council’s Environmental Health Team visited Asian Bowls on 22 October after a customer complained about an undercooked chicken dumpling.

The dumpling was sent for testing by a public analyst and was found to contain raw chicken.

During their visit, the officers found more food safety breaches which they felt posed an "imminent risk to health".

The owner was fined £1,504, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £150 and court costs of £7,000. Credit: Cornwall Council

They said: "There was a substantial amount of grease and dirt on surfaces, including the undersides of work surfaces, as well as inside fridges, freezers, cupboards and on light switches.

"The floor was so encrusted with grease, dirt and food debris that it was dangerously slippery.

"There was dirt and grease dropping into open food in fridges, on work surfaces and shelves."

Grease on the light switch found in the investigation Credit: Cornwall Council

Owner Kai Kuang Chiam voluntary temporarily closed the business and disposed of all food in the shop.

It reopened on October 24 following a substantial clean.

Officers revisited the premises three times between January and June and found Mr Chiam had made progress on the hygiene of the shop.

He and his wife both obtained food hygiene qualifications and he now works in the kitchen to ensure the necessary standards are maintained.

As a result of the improvements, the business’ food safety score has improved and the premises is longer deemed a concern by Cornwall Council’s Environmental Health team.

Grease found on the pipes in the kitchen Credit: Cornwall Council

Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for Public Protection at Cornwall Council, said: “It is clear that this business failed to meet the standards required to keep customers safe.

“I am pleased to see that the owner has addressed the issues raised and is working with our Environmental Health officers.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to others. We will not hesitate to take action against businesses that put customers’ health at risk.”