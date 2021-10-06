A member of police staff and a police officer have been handed misconduct notices as part of a watchdog's investigation into the Plymouth shootings.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been looking into decisions made by Devon and Cornwall Police in relation to gunman Jake Davison's possession of a firearm.

Davison shot dead five victims - including a three-year-old girl - in a 12-minute attack in Keyham after arguing with his mother.

The 22-year-old was a licenced gun holder and the IOPC has been investigating how Devon and Cornwall Police handled his original application for a shotgun certificate in July 2017.

It is also investigating the force's decision to return Mr Davison’s shotgun and shotgun certificate in July last year after he admitted assaulting two youths in a park in Plymouth.

Floral tributes in Keyham Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Today (Wednesday 6 October), the watchdog revealed a member of police staff has been issued with a gross misconduct notice and a police officer has been handed a misconduct notice.

It means their conduct is subject to investigation but does not mean disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow.

IOPC regional director David Ford said: “I again offer my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected within the Plymouth community and beyond, by the traumatic events of 12 August."

He said the watchdog still has "significant" investigative work to undertake but is making "good progress".

"We are reviewing a substantial amount of information gathered from Devon and Cornwall Police and elsewhere and the force has continued to co-operate fully with our independent investigation," he added.

"Based on the evidence gathered so far, we have now served disciplinary notices on two individuals within the force to advise them their conduct is subject to investigation. The serving of such notices will be kept under review."

He said the IOPC's investigation is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“At the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether any individual has a disciplinary case to answer," he said.