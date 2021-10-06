Staff shortages put Cornwall's parking machines out of order

A number of Cornwall Council-owned parking machines are currently out of order because the company responsible for them is experiencing staff shortages.

Philip Desmonde, cabinet member for transport at the council, sent an email to councillors to explain the situation after concerns were raised last week.

It is feared the council could be missing out on thousands of pounds of income while the machines are not emptied.

In his email, he said machines in council-owned car parks were going out of order due to the contractors – G4S – “not meeting their contractual obligations”.

Councillors were told last week that 32 parking machines in Cornwall were full and out of action.

Cllr Desmonde said urgent meetings will be held this week with G4S to try and resolve the issue.

However, he warned it could take time to recruit and train the staff needed to carry out the task.

In his email to councillors, Cllr Desmonde said: “Following concerns raised in relation to the number of pay and display machines that are being reported as out of service throughout the county, I have asked officers to investigate this matter and provide me with an update.

“The Parking Service have confirmed that the majority of machines are going out of service as a direct result of the cash collection contractors (G4S) not meeting their contractual obligations, and have therefore met with them earlier in the week to discuss how this is impacting on service provision to the public.”

Pay machines at some of Cornwall Council's car parks are currently out of order.

He then provided a statement from parking manager Craig Taylor, which said: “G4S have been, and are still struggling to recruit/retain the staff they need to fulfil their cash collection contract for Cornwall.

'Significant issue'

“To put this into context, they would normally have approximately 15 staff cash collecting but currently have four.

“They are sending us an action plan of how they plan to address this next week. But even if they are able to source staff, the training process apparently takes a minimum of six weeks, but can take up to six months due to the vetting process involved.

“This is causing a significant issue for our pay and display machines across Cornwall which are filling up and then effectively can’t accept further cash until they are emptied. As of Monday this week – machines were full.

Councillors fear Cornwall Council might be missing out on thousands of pounds in revenue while the machine remain uncollected.

“The Civil Enforcement Team have thankfully been assisting with pulling cash boxes. In ‘normal’ times they would support G4S by pulling 4-5 cash boxes a week. They have been pulling 4-5 cash boxes a day.

“The team has now registered their concerns, and confirmed that this can no longer continue due to several factors, but the key one being that the staff do not have the correct protection to carry that amount of cash and it poses a significant health and safety risk to them.

G4S said in a statement: “Working closely with Cornwall Council, we have prioritised collections to ensure all the services we deliver proceed as planned.”

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter