Areas across Cornwall could see speed limits reduced to 20mph under new council plans.

Cornwall Council is set to select some locations to be used as a pilot for a new scheme.

There are already 20mph zones in some locations, with the majority being roads outside and leading to schools.

But the new scheme would look to reduce the default speed limit to 20mph in all residential areas which currently have 30mph zones.

Superintendent Adrian Leisk says while road teams are being increased it would not be possible to enforce the lower limits in all areas. Credit: ITV News

While new signs will be installed to warn drivers they are in a 20mph zone, there is no extra capacity for policing the speed limit, according to Superintendent Adrian Leisk.

He said: “Our note of caution would be around the behavioural changes that we all want to occur. Changing the number on a road sign without a comprehensive communication scheme will not work.”

He said there could not be an “over-reliance” on enforcement and that while resources are being increased in Cornwall, he could not put an officer “on every street corner” to monitor the 20mph limits.

But Supt Leisk said police supported the move to create 20mph zones and said he hoped it would lead to a behavioural change amongst drivers.

The hope is that signposting the scheme will make roads across the county safer. Credit: ITV News

The key to this would be to ensure drivers know they are entering a 20mph area with clear signage at gateways to tell people about the change.

He said there also needed to be works done so drivers see a difference in 20mph zones to adapt their speed accordingly.

A pilot scheme will be carried out in some locations with a view to introducing a county-wide approach in October 2022.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter