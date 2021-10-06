Watch: The new trailer for HBO's House of the Dragon

The trailer for HBO’s hotly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel has been released after filming in Cornwall.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years prior to events in GoT and tells the story of fictional family the Targaryens.

Filming for the new series started earlier this year, and a number of scenes were shot in Cornwall - including near St Michael’s Mount, Holywell Bay and Penhale Camp.

The trailer features quick snippets of fight sequences and jousting and is voiced by actor Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Former Dr Who actor Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the new series.

He says: “Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings — dragons did.”

The production was officially confirmed in April earlier this year, days after Warner Bros-branded film crews were spotted near Holywell Bay.

Smith and other cast members have since been seen filming scenes on Cornish beaches on a number of occasions.

Most recently they were pictured in costume at Kynance Cove on the Lizard, where Smith spoke to locals at a nearby cafe.

Filming at Kynance Cove on the Lizard. Credit: BPM Media

The series, which is slated for release next year, is based on George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’.