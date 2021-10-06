The Keyham community "needs clear answers" following a police watchdog's investigation into the Plymouth shootings, according to MP Luke Pollard.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been looking into decisions made by Devon and Cornwall Police in relation to gunman Jake Davison's possession of a firearm.

Davison, 22, was a licensed gun owner and had the weapon returned to him after admitting an assault.

He used the weapon to shoot dead five people in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August, before taking his own life.

Today (Wednesday 6 October), the IOPC revealed a member of police staff and a police officers have been issued with misconduct notices in relation to the shooting.

Luke Pollard at a vigil for the Keyham shooting victims.

In response to the watchdog's investigation update, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard said: “The community in Keyham is still grieving for the five people murdered in August.

"We remember Maxine, Lee, Sophie, Stephen and Kate and remember those recovering from this tragic incident.

"Keyham needs clear answers: why the gun was returned? And how was this allowed to happen?

"We are all hurting, and we have put our faith in this independent investigation to get the answers we need.

"People with a violent past should not have access to firearms.

"It is clear to me that, whether Devon and Cornwall Police followed the right procedures or not, the system of gun licensing needs top to bottom reform to keep the public safe.

"I am proud of the way Keyham and Plymouth have come together to look after each other after the shooting.

"Now we will need more of that resilience and support in the days and weeks ahead.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez is calling on people to complete a survey as part of the Home Office's review of firearms licensing.

She said: “I note the progress made by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and am satisfied that the force is assisting fully with that investigation.

“Since the tragic events of August 12 my priorities have been to ensure those affected have access to high-quality services to assist in their recovery, and to work with the Government to ensure that firearms legislation is fit for purpose.

“It is vital that people are given the chance to influence the current Home Office review of firearms licensing and I would urge people to take a few minutes to complete the current Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ survey on the matter.

"My thoughts remain with anyone affected by these tragic events.”