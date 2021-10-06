A woman in her 80s has died after a crash in the Forest of Dean.

The woman - who has not yet been named - was in a blue Skodia Fabia car going along the A4136, near Coleford, at around 4pm on Tuesday 5 October when the crash happened.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the incident, but the woman died at the scene.

A man, aged in his 90s, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. He remains in a critical condition.

Gloucestershire Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses.

"The coroner and next of kin have been informed," a spokesperson from the force said.

"Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or anyone with information to contact police."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 101 or get in touch via an online form, quoting incident number 269 of October 5.