An angler in Stroud was shocked when he casted off into the River Frome and reeled in a World War Two German sub-machine gun instead of a fish.

There is no historical account of the Nazis making it past Stonehouse and up into the Five Valleys but the weapon even had a few bullets attached to it.

The fisherman called the police and Gloucestershire Police’s Specialist Ops unit attended the scene.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to help out a fisherman today who pulled something a bit different from the river.

"This German sub-machine gun is a piece of history, which could be as old as 1940.

“We wouldn’t advise eating this one. The weapon is going to be examined by our force armourer."