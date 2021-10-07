Play video

Video from the scene on the Portway.

One of the main roads into and out of central Bristol has been closed following a "serious" crash.

The Portway is closed in both directions after a collision between a motorcyclist and a HGV near the Sea Mills area around 5.50am on 7 October.

Avon and Somerset Police say the road will likely remain closed for an "extended period of time".

Police vehicles at the scene on the Portway.

"Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision near Sea Mills on the Portway in Bristol," the force posted."The road is closed in both directions. It's expected to be shut for some time so motorists are asked to find an alternative route."There is currently no access for pedestrians."

Police have been joined at the scene by paramedics and firefighters from Avonmouth, Southmead and Temple fire stations.

'Please avoid the area'

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved a motorcyclist and a HGV.

"The collision involved one HGV and one motorcycle. Police and ambulance colleagues are also in attendance.

"Please avoid the area."

Bus services have also been affected by the road closure, including the Metrobus, Portway Park and Ride and the X5.

A spokesperson for Bristol City Council added: "The road is closed in both directions.

"It's expected to be shut for some time so motorists are asked to find an alternative route."

Updates to follow.