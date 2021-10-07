Play video

A man who was killed in a stabbing incident in Tewkesbury has been named as a much-loved father-of-three.

Matthew Boorman was pronounced dead at the scene in the Walton Cardiff area of the town on 5 October.

A statement issued by Gloucestershire Police on behalf of Mr Boorman’s family said the 43-year-old was a “loving husband and father”.

The statement said the family released a photo of Matthew and a statement which read: "Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

Police at the scene in Snowdonia Road. Credit: PA

"He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon," they added.

Inquiries are ongoing into what exactly happened in Snowdonia Road.

Mr Boorman was pronounced dead at the scene, another man in his 40s is in a critical condition in Bristol's Southmead Hospital while a woman was also injured.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene by police, who say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct is also investigating, because of previous contact with the police regarding some of the people involved.

Meanwhile, a fundraising page has been set up by a family friend of Mr Boorman.

The Go Fund Me page had an initial target of £1,000, but over £13,000 has already been pledged.

It was set up by Faye Gardiner, who said what happened to the Boorman family is 'utterly devastating'.

"It is heartbreaking to lose a loved one at any stage of life but to lose one in such tragic circumstances as last night is utterly devastating,” she wrote.

The area was cordoned off following the incident.

“I am setting this page up in memory of Matt Boorman who tragically lost his life last night.

"I am wanting to show my support for my lovely friend - his wife, Sarah and their three young children at this devastating time.

“Whether it be used for funeral costs, financial support for Sarah and the children or to be put in a trust fund for the children for when they are older.

Any contributions, however big or small, will be much appreciated. Sarah and the children are very much in our thoughts right now. Faye Gardiner, Go Fund Me

“Let's show her how much Matt was loved by his friends, family and local community.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time.”