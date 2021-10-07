M5 driver ‘could have been killed’ by e-scooter thrown from bridge

A driver says he and his wife could have been killed when someone dropped an e-scooter from an overhead bridge on the M5.

Clive Allsopp was driving to Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset shortly after midnight on 1 October when the collision happened.

He and his wife had just passed Gloucester when the vehicle - an electric hire scooter - was dropped onto the southbound carriageway.

It landed in front of Mr Allsopp’s car, which meant he was unable to avoid hitting it.

The scooter was thrown from an overhead bridge. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

“It was dropped into lane one just before I got there,” he said. “Three seconds earlier and it would have been on my windscreen.

“If they can catch them, they seriously need locking up.

“There needs to be something that’s a big deterrent to stop people doing this sort of thing.

“It makes me very angry that somebody would do this and not care at all.”

The incident was reported to the police, who described it as a “stupid and dangerous act”.

Those responsible have not yet been caught but police are appealing for anyone with information to report it via 101, quoting log 22 of October 1.