A man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-three who was stabbed at his home in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police have charged 51-year-old Can Arslan with the murder of 43-year-old Matthew Boorman.

Arslan, of Snowdonia Road in Walton Cardiff, has also been charged with the attempted murder of Peter Marsden, a resident who lives nearby, one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Sarah Boorman, Mr Boorman's wife, and one count of affray.

Mr Boorman suffered stab wounds at his home in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, during an incident on Tuesday 5 October.

In a tribute, Mr Boorman's family described him as "a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children" as well as an uncle, a brother and a son.

"It broke our hearts to lose him too soon," they added.

Thousands of pounds have since been raised as part of a fundraiser to support his family.