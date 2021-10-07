Man stabbed in Bath - police issue appeal for information

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the New King Street area of Bath at the weekend.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man - who is in his 40s - was attacked at around 3.50pm on Saturday 2 October, sustaining stab wounds which required hospital treatment.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV from the area but have today (Thursday 7 October) issued an appeal for witnesses. Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has information which could assist their inquiry.

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221229967.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's website.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.