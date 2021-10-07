A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a lorry on a major Bristol road.

The collision happened on the A4 Portway near Sea Mills at around 5.45am today (7 October).

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended the incident and the road was closed.

Officers will remain at the scene and the route will remain shut for the next few hours, according to police.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Sadly, the male motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"Collision investigators have attended to examine the scene. The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours while vehicle recovery work is carried out.

"We’d ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to call 101 and give reference number 5221233777."