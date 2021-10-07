A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a father-of-three at his home remains in custody.

Gloucestershire Police said detectives had been granted a further 24 hours to question a man in his 50s in connection with the death of Matthew Boorman, 43.

Mr Boorman was fatally injured on Tuesday 5 October during an attack which saw two other people hurt.

Two off-duty police officers risked their lives to tackle a knifeman and restrain him in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

Matthew Boorman died when he was stabbed at his home near Tewkesbury Credit: Gloucestershire Police/PA

Mr Boorman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was declared dead a short time later.

A second man, in his 40s, is in a critical but stable condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered serious stab wounds.

The female victim, in her 30s, suffered a leg injury and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

White forensic tents were placed over the front doors of two adjacent properties in Snowdonia Road and part of the street was cordoned off.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, leading the inquiry, said: “The investigation is fast-paced and extensive and we’ve been speaking to numerous witnesses and gathering footage of this horrific incident.

“I would like to take a moment to thank the local community for their continued support and co-operation throughout what is an extremely traumatic time for everyone involved.

“These events will have undoubtedly caused widespread upset and hurt and I would urge anyone who has been impacted by what has taken place to please seek support.”

Two tents have been erected at adjacent properties Credit: Rod Minchin/PA

In a statement released by Gloucestershire Police, Mr Boorman’s family said: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

“He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon.”

Gloucestershire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed due to previous contact between the suspect and Mr Boorman.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have received a referral from Gloucestershire Police in respect of previous police contact with the suspect and victim involved in a stabbing incident in Walton Cardiff.

“We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any IOPC involvement is required in an investigation.”