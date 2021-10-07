Issues with bus services and driver shortages in the Bristol region have been described as a public transport "crisis".

First Bus and Stagecoach have said they are taking drastic action after services were affected throughout the city and in South Gloucestershire.

The boss of First has said problems are “unlike any other the UK transport industry has faced”.

The issues are being caused by a combination of factors, including Covid-19, strike action at the DVLA, sickness rates and social distancing restrictions preventing learners from completing their training.

HGV companies poaching bus drivers with higher wages has also contributed to the issues.

Stagecoach have said the problems are unprecedented.

The bus companies are redeploying drivers or hiring agency staff as short-term cover to keep less frequent services and the day’s last buses running.

Both companies have said more cancellations are inevitable and the end is not yet in sight.

The West of England Mayor Dan Norris has said: "A lack of strategic planning over the last decade means we are now in crisis.

“The transport industry has been issuing dire warnings about the driver shortage for many a year.

“But we are where we are and it is clear that there is a shortage of drivers across the economy.

“We will do all we can to recruit and retain drivers in these challenging conditions. They are vital key workers and we need more of them."

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporter