A fundraiser launched in memory of a much-loved father who died in Gloucestershire this week has already raised more than £15,000 for his family.

Matthew Boorman was fatally injured during a series of stabbings in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury on Tuesday 5 October.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 43-year-old was declared dead at the scene, on the Wheatpieces estate.

Mr Boorman's family described him as "a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children" as well as an uncle, a brother and a son.

"It broke our hearts to lose him too soon," they added.

Following the attacks, a fundraiser was set up to help provide for Mr Boorman's family and it has already raised more than £15,000 - far exceeding the original target of £1,000.

The creator of the fundraiser, family friend Faye, told ITV News West Country: "I have known Sarah and her family for several years and after the tragic events of Tuesday evening, I wanted to show my support by setting up the go fund me page in Matthew’s memory.

"I wanted to take the financial burden away from Sarah, whether that be for funeral costs, a trust fund for the children or for financial support over the coming months.

"My initial target of £1000 was reached within a couple of hours and soon raised above and beyond what I ever could have imagined. The total now stands at an amazing £15,000.

"Sarah is unbelievably touched and grateful for the love and support she has received not only from friends, family, and our local community but from people further afield that knew Matt and how much of a loving, kind, devoted father, and husband he was."

Forensic officers investigating the scene on the Whitepieces estate in Walton Cardiff.

'A horrific incident'

Police say the attack left two other members of the public in hospital, and was brought to a close after two off-duty police officers tackled and restrained the suspect.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed a man in his 50s was arrested remains in custody on suspicion of murder. Officers say they are not looking for anyone else.

Describing the attack, Chief Insp Gosden said: "This was a horrific incident in a quiet residential area. We understand those who saw what happened will be traumatised and many in the local community will be upset and worried.

"Today and over the next few days local policing team officers will be patrolling the area to listen to people’s concerns, refer people to available support and provide reassurance.

"Our thanks to those who were first at the scene, including two off-duty police officers, who bravely intervened to tackle and restrain the suspect.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the man who died and those who were injured. The next of kin are currently receiving support from our family liaison officers."

Chief Insp Roddy Gosden speaks about 'horrific' incident

Detectives are asking for anyone with any information or footage to get in touch and not to upload it to social media.

Gloucestershire Police also says it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as "standard practice" due to it having had prior contact with the suspect and victim.

The fundraiser for Mr Boorman can be found here.

Anyone with any information can 101 quoting incident 320 of 5 October or fill in this online form.