Wiltshire police are taking steps to try and reassure women after the murder of Sarah Everard by introducing a new officer verification process.

These verification checks will allow the public to confirm that any officer they are engaging with is legitimate and on duty.

Police will carry out the process by putting their personal radio on loudspeaker and asking a member of the control room to confirm who they are and that they are on duty.

Police will use their personal radios to contact the control room who will confirm they are on duty Credit: PA images

The verification will be offered to anyone they engage with who appears concerned for their safety or it can be requested by any member of the public.

Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said: “Following the murder of Sarah Everard, it is only right that my operational colleagues expect and are tolerant of those who wish to be further reassured in our interactions with them.

“I have asked all of my operational colleagues to take additional time to explain and reassure our communities who they are, what they are doing and why.

“We appreciate that the onus is on us, as a police service, to proactively offer any additional reassurance we can to the communities we serve.

33-year-old Sarah Everard was falsely arrested by then-police officer Wayne Couzens. Credit: PA

“This new process is a small step but one which I feel is appropriate, proportionate and will be welcomed by those we serve.

“I would encourage our communities to feel confident to ask any questions they might have of any of my officers, members of staff or volunteers.

“We are here to protect and serve you and we understand that you might have questions or comments on how we work to achieving that.

“This new verification process is just one action we can take to try and rebuild some of the trust and confidence this horrific case has eroded and I appreciate this is just the start.

“I look forward to continuing to cultivate an open, two-way dialogue with our communities to move forward together.”