A woman has died after a fire at a caravan in a Highbridge residential park.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the caravan site about around 12.50pm on Monday 4 October.

Firefighters rescued the female from the caravan which was alight, but she died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing, adding: “Our investigation is at an early stage but at this time it is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“Work to identify the female’s next of kin are ongoing.

"We will continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."