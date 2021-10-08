Cornwall makes City of Culture shortlist - but Devon misses out

Cornwall has made the shortlist to become the UK’s City of Culture - but towns and cities in Devon have missed out.

Following a record number of 20 bids, an expert panel has chosen eight areas that will compete head-to-head for the 2025 title.

These areas include Cornwall, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.

But Torbay and Exeter - who had submitted a joint bid - have missed out.

Torbay (pictured) had submitted a joint bid with Exeter.

Linda Taylor, who is leader of Cornwall Council, said she was delighted with the news.

“It’s true that we’re up against some really strong competition,” she said.

“But as we’ve shown with the G7 and the Tour of Britain, the people of Cornwall are wonderful hosts and I’d like nothing more than to share Cornwall’s unique culture – our museums, our theatres and our thriving creative sector – with the rest of the country and the wider world.”

For the first time, each area will now receive £40,000 to support their proposals.

The Eden Project in Cornwall.

Cornwall’s bid focuses on themes of ‘people, place and planet’, and highlights how culture can start conversations.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries added: “Winning the UK City of Culture competition has a hugely positive impact on an area, driving investment, creating jobs, and highlighting that culture is for everyone, regardless of their background.”

Coventry, which is UK’s current City of Culture, has attracted over £100 million in capital investment to support cultural projects, while Hull saw more than 5.3 million visits in 2017.

The award is designed to improve access to culture across the country and showcase the unique stories of different communities.

The winner will be announced in the spring of 2022.