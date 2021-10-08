The family of a motorcyclist who died after a crash involving a lorry have paid tribute to "a man that everyone loved and everyone will miss".

Tony Wring, 59, from Bedminster, died at the scene on the A4 Portway in Bristol.

The collision happened near Sea Mills at around 5.45am on Thursday 7 October.

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended the incident and the road was closed.

The family tribute reads: “A man that everyone loved and everyone will miss. You will always be in our hearts.”